Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' net worths are worlds apart from one another

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes appear not to have a care in the world as they enjoy a sun-soaked vacation in Mexico.

But ahead of their romantic getaway, the pair were fired from their longtime gig on GMA3, leaving them out of work.

Their careers, up until now, have seen them make a substantial amount of money, although the difference in their net worths may surprise you.

WATCH: Amy Robach's rise to fame - everything we know

Loading the player...

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Amy's is $50 million and this comes from the 50-year-old's work on Good Morning America and 20/20, as well as the numerous anchoring roles she had in the years leading up to it.

T.J., 45, on the other hand, has a net worth of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He also has an extended career working for CNN and a multitude of anchor jobs before joining GMA.

TRENDING: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's shift in family dynamic as sons prepare to become uncles

MORE: GMA's Amy Robach's former stepson shares glimpse inside incredible home

It was reported that their severance packages from ABC were wildly different too, due to her long-standing history with the network.

Amy and T.J. have been let go from their positions on GMA3

The pair's relationship was made public in November 2022 as the demise of their marriages - T.J. to Marilee Fiebig and Amy's to Andrew Shue - also became public knowledge.

When they were let go from GMA3 earlier this year, an ABC spokesman's statement was released, which read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

RELATED: GMA3 stars' wedding photos: Dr. Jennifer Ashton, Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes, more

The spokesperson added: "A decision for new co-hosts [of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later."

The couple are currently vacationing in Mexico as their romance intensifies

Along with a lavish vacation in Mexico, Amy has also reportedly splashed out on a new Manhattan penthouse.

The U.S. Sun reported that Amy has moved into a two-bedroom, two-bathroom co-op unit in lower Manhattan after selling the $5.2 million West Village marital home she shared with her family in November 2022.

The new pad is reportedly worth $2.3 million.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.