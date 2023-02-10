Jennifer Aniston shares cozy set photo with Jon Hamm ahead of birthday celebrations The Morning Show co-stars looked a far cry from their normally glamorous selves

Jennifer Aniston has more than one reason to celebrate this week as she's not only wrapped filming of the third season of The Morning Show, but it's her birthday too!

The Friends actress welcomed in the weekend with a snapshot alongside her dashing co-star, Jon Hamm, and it's not what fans were expecting.

The pair were sitting very close inside an open-topped buggy. They wore crash helmets and Jon added a pair of goggles too.

Their quirky appearances displayed their silly sides and Jon even pulled a face for the photo.

Fans loved seeing them together and commented with heart emojis and many expressed their appreciation for the show and said they couldn't wait to see the new season.

Jennifer posted plenty of other photos with the crew to celebrate the wrap which comes just in time for her 54th birthday on February 11.

Jennifer and Jon are co-stars in The Morning Show season three

While she'll likely ring in her big day surrounded by loved ones, it'll be a bittersweet milestone for her as it's her first birthday since her dad, John Aniston, died in November 2022.

At the time, she paid a heartbreaking tribute to him on social media which read: "Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston, You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less!

"You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I'll love you till the end of time."

Jennifer's 54th birthday will be her first since her dad John Aniston died

The star concluded the message with a plea that moved at least one fan to tears. "Don’t forget to visit", were Jennifer's final words to her father on the post which included four beautiful images of the father-daughter-pair that spanned decades.

John was 98 years old when he passed away and had a successful career as an actor, making a name for himself on the soap opera, Days of Our Lives.

