Exclusive: Lorraine Kelly confirms mystery bug after being sent home to recover

Lorraine Kelly surprised ITV viewers when she was mysteriously forced to drop out of her hosting duties last minute.

The beloved presenter, who was swiftly replaced by Ranvir Singh for three days last week, has confirmed she fell ill with norovirus, which saw her turn a "greenish putty colour" moments before she was due on-air.

In the video below, Lorraine opened up about her contracting the virus, and how one particular star became the perfect remedy.

I've been doing breakfast TV for almost forty years, but last week was the first time ever I had to be sent home from my work!

I felt a bit queasy in the car on the way in but thought I would be OK once I had some breakfast and a quick coffee. Sadly, when I was in our morning meeting I went a sort of greenish putty colour and thought I was going to pass out.

Worried that it might be a bug I could pass on, we all agreed (reluctantly) that I should go home.

I was so disappointed as I'd obviously done all my homework for the show and was really looking forward to it. I also had a lovely interview planned with one off my all-time favourite people, the divine Adam Lambert who was on to talk about his new album and of course being frontman with Queen.

We made a quick call to our Ranvir Singh, who managed to get to the studio in double quick time and is such a pro she presented the show flawlessly.

Lorraine returned to our screens on Monday

Ranvir had to cover the show for me for three days while I recovered. I will spare you the details of my illness, but anyone who has had the norovirus is well aware that it's no picnic and I was completely out of action and feeling very sorry for myself.

I spent a lot of time watching undemanding TV like old episodes of Grey's Anatomy and of Housewives from various parts of America shouting at one another, but most of the time I slept and sipped water.

Eventually, I graduated onto dry toast, and a week later I'm feeling so much better. I have to say the best medicine came in the form of a message from Adam Lambert.

I reckon he should be available on the NHS. He certainly speeded up my recovering and made me feel so much better.

