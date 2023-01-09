Lorraine Kelly says she's 'very lucky' and reveals husband's caring gesture after operation She gives all the details in her HELLO! column

Lorraine Kelly got everyone talking with her comments on Prince Harry's fight with Prince William. But in her latest diary exclusively with HELLO!, Lorraine spoke openly about the secret sugery she had over the festive period and her New Year resolutions.

It was a quiet Christmas for the TV queen after her show-stopping 63rd birthday plans. While in recovery over the festive period, she said she was well looked after by her doting husband and daughter. Here are words from Lorraine herself...

HAPPY NEW YEAR! I had a really quiet Christmas and New Year as I had to have an operation on my shoulder. It was done with keyhole surgery and went really well but it did mean I had to stay in over the holidays, so no parties or big Hogmanay celebrations.

I am very lucky, my husband Steve and daughter Rosie took really good care of me. They did all the cooking and Rosie made the most amazing Christmas dessert from scratch which was so naughty and delicious.

It's absolutely fine to indulge yourself a bit and "fall off the wagon" but now I am more than ready to get back on track, and I know lots of you feel the same. January is a good time to get yourself healthy, but remember when it comes to losing weight and feeling healthy there's no quick fix.

Daft diets just do not work. You need to get a healthy eating plan for life and the results will happen. For me the WW App has been a game changer.

Lorraine discussed her keyhole surgery

I started on the plan this time last year and by Spring I felt so much happier and healthier. I had tons of energy and so much support from others on the same plan. I lost a stone and much more importantly I have kept it off.

I'm sleeping better and being fitter has helped me bounce back from my operation much more quickly. Whatever keep fit programme you are on, make sure its something you will stick to forever and becomes part of your life.

Even making small changes like having one meat free day in the week, eating a bowl of home made soup instead of a take away, and going for a brisk walk as often as you can will make all the difference.

The TV star attends the Palooza

Obviously if you are a smoker, giving up the ciggies is the best possible thing you can do. Put the money you save in a piggy bank and you will be amazed at how much you will save and treat yourself to a new outfit.

Good luck with whatever you are hoping to achieve this year and let me know how you get on.

Lorraine

