James Martin admits he broke down in tears after emotional 'TV dad' tribute sparks reaction The James Martin's Saturday Morning host took to Twitter to thank fans

James Martin was inundated with messages over the weekend after he was joined by celebrity chef, Brian Turner, on James Martin's Saturday Morning.

During the show, 76-year-old Brian issued an apology to viewers when he revealed he had been hospitalised following a stroke.

"I had a stroke in June last year and the people at the London hospital were fantastic and helpful," he explained, adding: "So excuse me if I make a stammer occasionally, but we will catch up at the end."

Referring to him as his "TV dad," James said: "It's OK, it's OK. I love you fella. So a round of applause for everyone who's been looking after you. It's a pleasure to have you back. You're welcome anytime."

Once the show was over, James took to Twitter to reveal how the pair were inundated with messages from viewers which led them both to tears.

He wrote: "Wow, well what can we both say just had Brian on the phone, ended in both of us in tears at the amazing messages and support from you all… he wanted me to tell you all out there 'thank you' for all of them!

James pictured with Brian Turner

"I did say he was trending but not sure he knows what that means or ever did ha ha." One follower remarked: "What a beautiful section in the show! It made me tear up! Lovely to see you support him as you did. Two amazing chefs & true friends…wishing Brian well."

Another said: "Brian is an amazing TV dad, it was awesome watching you work together and the love you have for each other, Cheers James for your Saturday show and for bringing our tv star Brian back here, love to you both." A third person added: "Just caught up with your program. It was lovely to see you too together."

