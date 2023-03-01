Dianne Buswell overcome with emotion following incredible discovery: 'This one makes me smile, cry and laugh' The Strictly dancer is dating Joe Sugg

Professional dancer Dianne Buswell is best known for her jaw-dropping dance moves on Strictly Come Dancing. The Aussie native is very transparent about her personal life – and on Tuesday, the TV star shared a glimpse inside her relationship with her mother.

Taking to Instagram, the flame-haired celeb posted a snapshot of a personal letter addressed to her mother. In her incredibly touching letter – which she penned aged nine – a young Dianne gushed about her childhood.

"To my dear mummy," she started, "I never just get to tell you how much I love you. You [are] so important to me and you do so much for me."

"I know I cost you a lot of money but just remember that I do appreciate it. I love it when you take me to Perth because I think that I have the best and prettiest mum out of all of them."

Dianne shared a snapshot of her letter

Sharing the photo with her loyal fanbase, Dianne noted: "Mum has been cleaning her draws out and keeps sending me pictures of letters and cards that I have written her I wrote this one when I was 9 years old."

She continued: "This one makes me smile, cry and laugh all at once! I do believe in gratitude, and I do believe it gets you places! I was grateful way back then and it’s something I need to be more mindful of as I get older! [heart emoji]."

The duo found love on Strictly

Fans were quick to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Aww so special to find old notes like that," while a second remarked: "What a lovely thoughtful little girl you were."

"Love this! It certainly paid off! Well done Dianne's mum," gushed a third, and a fourth shared: "What fab handwriting, and such a lovely letter."

Dianne's amazing discovery comes after the dancer paid tribute to her boyfriend Joe Sugg in a rather unexpected way. The Strictly Come Dancing professional, who met the YouTuber when they were paired up during the 2018 competition, took to her Instagram Stories to share a video inside their living room.

Dianne and her parents share a close bond

While she was focusing on the TV, a white clay mould took pride of place on a shelf above it – and it clearly caught her followers' attention.

Dianne addressed it in her next video, sharing a close-up of the very unexpected design. "And if you're wondering what is that above the TV yes it's a clay mould of me holding Joe's foot!!!!!" she wrote, as her fingers were entwined between Joe's toes in the intimate embrace.

