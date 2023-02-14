13 romantic photos of celebrities proving to be 'couple goals' for Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day can be one of the most romantic days in the calendar with couples pulling out all the stops with lavish meals, special gifts and heartfelt messages.

We have been left swooning this Valentine's as our favourite celebs from David and Victoria Beckham to Christian and Geri Horner have been showcasing their love for their other halves in the most profound ways. Keep scrolling to see some of the most romantic celebrity moments from this 14 February.

Geri and Christian Horner

Geri Horner shared the most jaw-dropping photo of herself and her husband, Christian, as the pair shared an intimate moment during a glitzy event. Geri looked gorgeous in a show-stealing white dress, while Christian looked dapper in a suit amid the low lighting. In a touching caption, the former Spice Girls star simply wrote: "My valentine."

Christian shared a different photo of the pair at a less swanky event, with a large red curtain behind them and sweetly said: "To my Valentine."

Jamie and Jools Oliver

Jamie and Jools managed to cause a small stir with their Valentine's Day post, when fans were so startled by Jamie's change in appearance they thought that Jools was kissing someone else! The photo was taken during a scenic getaway with the pair showing their love with a smooch. "Happy [Valentine's] day to my everything and my favourite over 30 Valentines later," she wrote.

David and Victoria Beckham

David and Victoria always like to keep it old-school when they share their Valentine's Day posts, and Victoria made a throwback as they marked their 26 years together. The pair embraced in matching caps and eye-catching tropical clothing as they embraced one another in the photos that Victoria shared. "26 years and still my Valentine, I love you so much @davidbeckham kisses, she said.

David likewise shared a photo from what appeared to be one of their first dates and commented: "Happy Valentines to my valentine we Love You @victoriabeckham.."

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham

Brooklyn and Nicola are busy celebrating their first Valentine's Day as a married couple and the eldest of the Beckham children made sure to pull out all the stops as he presented his wife a bonsai tree made entirely of roses. "Happy Valentine's Day! Best way to wake up everrr. I love you so much baby!! I'm so lucky I get you forever!" she gushed.

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan

Romeo and Mia are also enjoying a special Valentine's Day as it's their first since they rekindled their romance. Showing how bright their flame is burning, Romeo shared two sweet photos of their pair together, one where he playfully picked her up and another of them sharing a kiss. In a beautiful caption, he wrote: "Happy Valentine’s Day to my valentine I love you @mimimoocher."

Nicola Adams and Ella Baig

Nicola and Ella are enjoying their first Valentine's Day as parents, and the Olympic boxing champ shared some sweet photos of their time together throughout the years from awards ceremonies to days on the beach. Nicola tenderly wrote: "Happy Valentine's day @ella.baig you've stood by my side through everything and I wouldn't want to experience life without you."

Cheryl Hole and Haydn Underwood-Bleach

Drag Race UK star Cheryl Hole couldn't help but feel the love as she reshared posts from her husband, Haydn, on the special day. Haydn chose a photo from their wedding ceremony with a heart illuminated behind them, saying: "Happy Valentine's Day to my amazing husband @cherylholequeen."

Blu Hydrangea and Johnson

UK vs. the World champion Blu Hydrangea often keeps their partner out of the spotlight, not even revealing his full name, but they couldn't help but gush over them in a sweet photo collage of the pair together, writing: "HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY. Our 9th Valentine's Day together, and it still feels as fresh as the first."

Oti Mabuse and Marius Iepure

With both Oti and Marius being dancers, they chose the medium of dance to communicate their love with an impressive routine. After its completion they embraced and kissed with Oti simply posted: "My valentines."

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez

Strictly power couple Gemma and Gorka are busy expecting their second child, so Gemma reshared a time from before they became parents. The snaps featured several candid and loved-up moments of the pair together, as Gemma sweetly wrote: "How apt that my phone made a portraits video today and every picture is 2018 pre parenthood when we actually had the time to drop everything and have long weekends away exploring. I’m glad we crammed so much in, and excited we have so much left to do as a Family. HVD @gorka_marquez I love you."

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg

The Strictly pair have shown that their relationship continues to go from strength to strength, and Dianne made a cheeky post on the special day as they both held phones in their hands and she enthused: "I dare ya to pick up the phone call a loved one just to say I love you!"

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay

Tess shared a loving collage for her husband Vernon featuring several loved-up snaps of the pair enjoying their time together from beach holidays to moments cuddled up on the sofa. In a touching caption, the Strictly host said: "Here's to another one Vern. Happy Valentine's Day @vernonkay."

Jamie and Rebekah Vardy

Although Jamie didn't feature in Rebekah's Valentines post, their three children took centre stage, all posing with heart-shaped balloons. Tagging her husband in the photo, Rebekah posted a string of heart emojis.

