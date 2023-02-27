Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg reveal relationship first - five years after start of romance The couple met back in 2018 whilst competing on Strictly Come Dancing

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have been together for over five years, after they were paired together during Strictly Come Dancing's 2018 series.

The couple's relationship has gone from strength to strength since. Soon after going public with their romance, Dianne and Joe bought their first home, swapping their London flat for an incredible house in Sussex.

They've also met each other's families, as well as travelled around the world together. But over the weekend, Dianne, who recently transformed her hair as you can see in the video below, enjoyed another relationship first alongside Joe, and the couple couldn't help but share it with their followers.

On Sunday, Joe took Dianne to his favourite Mexican restaurant, Wahaca. Taking to Instagram Stories, the YouTuber shared a photo of their dinner, which included nachos and guacamole, and wrote: "Finally introduced @diannebuswell to my favourite @wahaca."

It seems the dinner was a hit, because Dianne shared her approval by resharing the photos and adding "Yummmmm," to it.

Joe seemed very happy whilst eating a taco

The Strictly star then shared a clip of Joe looking happy whilst eating a taco and added: "He is one happy boy tonight at his fav place @wahaca."

The couple have been enjoying spending more time together after a hectic few months, which saw them spend Christmas thousands of miles apart.

Dianne travelled to her native Australia to be with her family, whilst Joe stayed behind in the UK. Since the couple's reunion they've wasted no time in making time for each other.

Dianne showed off her all-black look for her date with Joe

Over the weekend, they travelled to Brighton to watch their friends Gorka Marquez and Karen Hauer's show, Firedance.

The duo cheered them on and shared several videos of them on social media. "Legends, what a show," Dianne wrote alongside one of them, whilst Joe added: "What a show!"

