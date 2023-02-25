Dianne Buswell shares racy photo of boyfriend Joe you won't believe The Strictly Come Dancing star has dated the YouTuber since 2019…

Dianne Buswell has delighted fans with a string of loved-up updates with her boyfriend, Joe Sugg, since reuniting after her stint on the Strictly Come Dancing tour. But the latest update of her beau of three years may be the raciest one yet!

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, the professional ballroom dancer, 33, shared a photo dump of what appeared to be a fun-filled week with the social media star, 31. The cheeky snap showed her beau, casually peering out of the window.

Joe appeared to be completely nude in the shot other than a peach emoji which was strategically placed by the red-headed beauty.

Dianne shared the cheeky shot on Instagram

Captioning the post, she penned: "A few of my favs from the last week 1. Joe looking out the window. 2. A fun photo shoot coming soon. 3. Dinner with legends. 4. Standard hair wash day. 5. Joe eating the pancakes I made him on pancake day! 6. More of joe eating. 7 . Getting my hair did. 8. Calls with the niece! 9. Vintage shopping.10. The standard mirror selfie."

The string of photos certainly caught fans' attention. Referring to Joe's sister and fellow YouTuber, Zoe Sugg, one fan replied: "Poor Zoe having to see this," a second added: "I was thinking of Zoe and his Mum having to see that," alongside a laughing face emoji.

Others were taken by the hilarious photo of The Rock, which had been superimposed onto a cushion in what appears to be the couple's living room that featured in the photo of Joe eating his pancakes.

Fans had had questions about the pillow of The Rock

One follower remarked: "The Rock on a cushion?!" A second penned: "Is that a cushion of The Rock [laughing face emoji] nice."

The post came just hours after Dianne shared her stunning new "Cindy Crawford" hair transformation in an exciting Instagram reel.

The Strictly star documented her trip to the salon which saw her vibrant tresses transform from long and straight to voluminous and choppy in a matter of hours - she even had blonde extensions put in which were quickly dyed back to cherry red. See her full transformation in the video above.

