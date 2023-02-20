Dianne Buswell dazzles in eye-catching mirrored gown for loved-up selfie with Joe Sugg The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer looked flawless

Strictly star Dianne Buswell turned heads on Sunday evening in the most spectacular silver gown.

Stepping out for the annual BAFTA awards, the Aussie-born professional dancer, 33, resembled the coveted Strictly Come Dancing glitterball trophy as she made her bold entrance with beau, Joe Sugg.

WATCH: Strictly's Dianne Buswell delights fans with change to appearance

Channelling her inner Bond Girl, Dianne looked flawless in a gleaming silver maxi dress featuring a sweetheart neckline, thousands of reflective panels, a cinched-in waistline and a sheer skirt.

The pro dancer added some extra va-va-voom with some flashy silver heels, glitzy hoop earrings and a luscious red lip to match her flaming red tresses.

The smitten couple were all smiles

Joe, meanwhile, looked particularly suave in a smart black tuxedo. He styled his blonde locks into an off-centre parting, and finished off his red carpet look with a pair of stylish glasses.

To mark the special occasion, Dianne delighted her Instagram followers with a string of breathtaking selfies. In the caption, she penned: "Bafta spam!," before finishing with "boyfriend @joe_sugg," followed by a laughing face and heart emoji.

Dianne and Joe dressed to impress

In a separate Instagram reel, the star posted a clip of herself gracefully walking down the red carpet. "If you can't win the glitterball wear it [laughing face emoji] Walking the red carpet at last night's BAFTAs," Dianne noted in the caption.

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with endless praise. "Absolutely Stunning, beautiful couple," gushed one, while a second noted: "You both look incredible."

A third commented: "I know a power couple if I see one, stunning," and a fourth remarked: "She may not have won the glitter ball. She IS the glitter ball."

The couple met on Strictly

Dianne and Joe's star-studded night out at the BAFTAs comes after the lovebirds celebrated Valentine's Day. For the special day, Dianne posted a snapshot of the couple posing for a quirky mirror selfie. In the caption, Dianne noted: "I dare ya to pick up the phone call a loved one just to say I love you!"

The duo found love on Strictly in 2018 when Joe was partnered up with Dianne. Their relationship has continued to go from strength to strength in recent years, with the duo settling down together in rural Sussex.

