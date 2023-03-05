Rose Ayling-Ellis shares moving tribute after sad death The Strictly Come Dancing champion is so kind

Rose Ayling-Ellis took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday with a heartfelt message following the sad death of disability activist Judith Heumann at the age of 75.

Re-posting a sketch of the late campaigner, Rose wrote: "Sad to hear the passing of Judith Heumann, such an important figure for disability rights. "If you fancy watching something today, watch 'Crip Camp' on Netflix".

A wheelchair user, Judith sued the state of New York to be allowed to become a teacher and became one of the leading voices of the disability rights movement.

President Obama appointed her the first Special Advisor for International Disability Rights at the US Department of State, a job she held between 2010 and 2017.

Judith Heumann has died aged 75

The documentary Crip Camp is about young people attending Camp Jened, a summer camp for disabled children which former campers including Judith Heumann, who was interviewed for the film, remembered very fondly.

Rose is noted for her activism herself, especially after becoming the first deaf performer to appear on Strictly.

Rose re-shared a moving post paying tribute to Judith Heumann

She has since campaigned to encourage more widespread use and acceptance of British Sign Language, becoming emotional when a bill to have the language legally recognised was passed by Parliament.

Her life and career have gone from strength to strength since her victory on the dance show alongside partner Giovanni Pernice. She recently shared her excitement with fans after revealing that she was nominated for an Olivier award.

The actress is also an activist for the disabled community

The former EastEnders star has been nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her West End role as Celia in a deaf-accessible adaptation of Shakespeare's As You Like It, where the audience supported her after she was subjected to verbal abuse during one performance.

Upon seeing the good news, the actress took to social media to post: "My phone was buzzing off and I was confused why was everyone texting me 'Congratulations Rose!!'… My actual reaction to the news: Absolutely speechless! THANK YOU @olivierawards!!!"

