Rose Ayling-Ellis returns to social media after shock theatre incident The Strictly Come Dancing star was supported by fans after the verbal attack

Her many fans will no doubt have been delighted to see 2021 Strictly Come Dancing champion Rose Ayling-Ellis return to social media on Wednesday.

The star expressed her shock a few days ago after a verbal attack from a member of the audience at the theatre where she is starring in a deaf-accessible adaptation of Shakespeare's As You Like It.

But she clearly hadn't let that get her down, as in a short clip she posted to her Instagram Stories, she proudly displayed her hearing aids.

The multi-talented star also showcased her jewellery and wore pretty pink makeup with her long blonde hair in loose waves.

She captioned the video: "Camera ready for filming today [eyes emoji]. It's cool that I can decorate my hearing aid @deafmetalcommunity".

At the weekend, Rose took to Instagram to detail her upsetting experience with an audience member – and her fans were quick to show their support.

Rose returned to social media on Wednesday

Rose explained: "During the matinee yesterday. An angry man in the audience interrupted the show with an entitled rant screaming that we were 'discriminating against hearing people!' He looks at me directly. It was shocking…

"In the same audience, a little deaf girl sat in the front row with her parents signing to her. Deaf members of the audience are able to sit wherever they want and whenever they want.

The star at the play's opening night

"Hearing people reading the captions, laughing and reacting to our signing on stage, coming into our world and understanding Shakespeare because of this. Two days ago, we had a BSL performance show, and 106 deaf people turn up. This is why we do accessible theatre."

One of her many kind followers commented: "As a hearing person, I am ashamed and angry that you had to experience this Rose. I have seen the production; it was the most magical theatre performance I have EVER seen (and I've seen lots).

"Kudos to you, and the rest of the cast to this outrage. Shine on Rose. You are an inspiration".

