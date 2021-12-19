Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis dedicates heartfelt post to 'best friend' Giovanni Pernice Rose and Giovanni were crowned the winners of Strictly Come Dancing

Rose Ayling-Ellis was crowned Strictly Come Dancing's winner in Saturday night's final, lifting the coveted Glitterball with her dance partner Giovanni Pernice.

In a heartfelt post dedicated to Giovanni, the deaf actress opened her heart to fans on Instagram, sharing a series of unseen snaps from Strictly's behind-the-scenes. As Rose held Giovanni in a friendly embrace, other photos showed the 27-year-old lifting the glittering Strictly trophy above her head and making faces at Giovanni backstage.

"I'm dedicating this post to the most wonderful human ever, Giovanni," wrote Rose.

"The person who was there everyday with me for four months, who knows truly what this journey has been for me, the reason why I have become confident within myself. He came into my world and brought the best out of me. I cannot thank him enough for all the work and effort to make me become the dancer that I am today," she continued.

Rose and Giovanni took home the Glitterball in Saturday's final

Rose, who is Strictly's first ever deaf contestant, told fans that winning the Glitterball is the "best gift" she could give to Giovanni, claiming "he really deserves it."

"I am beyond proud of us. I never thought I would leave Strictly with a best friend for life, thank you Gi."

Rushing to the comments to reply to his dance partner, Giovanni wrote: "And here I [cry] again !!! I told you so many times !! You are a dream and defo best friend for life !! You are a hero and a role model to everyone And I can’t wait to dance again with you ASAP!!".

The star also dedicated a post to the Strictly team, making a touching nod to those who made the show accessible for her hearing impairment.

Rose penned a special tribute to the Strictly team

"@sarahjamesface Thank you so much for having me on the show in the first place! Thank you for making sure that everything was accessible for me so that I could focus on my dancing and my Strictly journey without worrying about how I would communicate. I felt that I could 100% be myself because of this and for that I am eternally grateful."

"Thank you to my team of interpreters who always put me first and made sure I understood everything at all times, they are such a beautiful group of women!"

