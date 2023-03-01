Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis celebrates happy news - and Giovanni Pernice has the best reaction Congratulations to this Strictly Come Dancing star!

Rose Ayling-Ellis has revealed she has been left "absolutely speechless" after being nominated for an Olivier Awards.

The former EastEnders star, who won Strictly Come Dancing back in December 2021, is continuing with her successful journey within her career.

Having left the BBC soap for the West End, Rose has been nominated for Best Actress in A Supporting Role for her role as Celia in Shakespeare's As You Like it.

Upon seeing the news, the actress took to social media to post: "My phone was buzzing off and I was confused why was everyone texting me 'Congratulation Rose!!'… My actual reaction to the news. Absolutely speechless! THANK YOU @olivierawards!!!"

Her dance partner, Giovanni Pernice, was one of the first to react - and he had the best message! "You need to win this one too.. and add at the collection," he teased, also adding: "Legend".

Rose shared this selfie after being nominated

Her on-screen dad from EastEnders, Danny Dyer, also commented: "Congratulations my darling. [explicit] amazing news." Karen Hauer added: "Congratulations." Ellie Simmonds said: "Absolutely Amazing… Congratulations!! Xx."

There's no denying that Giovanni and Rose have a very special friendship and their sensational win on Strictly has won them awards.

In a recent interview with HELLO!, Giovanni spoke highly of Rose's performance in As You Like It, and shared they still communicate in sign language and that he's able to hold a "basic conversation".

The actress won Strictly back in 2021

He said: "Sign language which is like learning a new completely different language, you slowly learn and there's so much that people don't really understand.

"When I started I was like 'Oh gosh, this is a full on language'. Slowly we are getting there definitely improving and something that I want to keep doing and I think we all should do it."

And on her starring role, he gushed: "I definitely want to see her and the reviews and absolutely fantastic. I mean, Rose is just brilliant."

