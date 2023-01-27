Strictly's Giovanni Pernice shares moving video with Rose Ayling-Ellis

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis melted the nation's hearts with their incredible chemistry on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2021, and in a new video, the pair were captured sharing a moving moment.

Last year, a candid black and white image of the pair appeared on the iconic Piccadilly Lights for Take A Moment's campaign for mental health. This image was then reshared by the professional dancer on Thursday – and he added three heart emojis.

WATCH: Giovanni Pernice shares moving moment with Rose Ayling-Ellis

Loading the player...

It comes as Giovanni's romance with fellow Strictly dancer Jowita Przystal has come to light - although, each party is yet to comment on the relationship.

On the official page of the campaign, the caption read: "If you are one of the thousands who have taken a moment with us so far then thank you for being part of our ever growing campaign for mental health awareness. If not, then your chance is coming….

"The Take A Moment virtual exhibition will be reopening later this year and you can be part of the art. Our goal is to expand the collection to hundreds of thousands of eyes closed portrait moments uploaded by the public all around the world.

MORE: Giovanni Pernice's deep connection and protectiveness over Rose Ayling-Ellis explained

READ: Rose Ayling-Ellis holds 'deep affection' for Giovanni Pernice - expert discusses relationship

"Close your eyes and take a moment, it’s that moment of pause which we ask everyone to do which has such power, especially when we all do it together. The more faces we add to the ever growing exhibition, the more powerful it becomes, everyone reacts to it in their own way and by responding and taking a moment you can change the way you feel."

Giovanni and Rose won Strictly Come Dancing in 2021

There's no denying that Giovanni and Rose have a very special friendship and following their sensational win on Strictly – something for which, has won them awards.

In a recent interview with HELLO!, Giovanni spoke highly of Rose's performance in As You Like It, and shared they still communicate in sign language and that he's able to hold a "basic conversation".

He said: "Sign language which is like learning a new completely different language, you slowly learn and there's so much that people don't really understand.

"When I started I was like 'Oh gosh, this is a full on language'. Slowly we are getting there definitely improving and something that I want to keep doing and I think we all should do it." And on her starring role, he gushed: "I definitely want to see her and the reviews and absolutely fantastic. I mean, Rose is just brilliant."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.