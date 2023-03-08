Good Morning America's Michael Strahan honors three daughters and his mom on special day Michael is dad to three daughters including 19-year-old twin girls

Good Morning America star Micahel Strahan celebrated International Women's Day on Wednesday with a gorgeous series of pictures of the women in his life - including his rarely seen daughter, Tanita.

"Every day is #InternationalWomensDay in this house!!" the 51-year-old - who recently received a star on the Walk of Fame - captioned the post which featured two pictures, one of him with his 19-year-old twin girls and eldest daughter Tanita, and one with his beloved mom.

WATCH: Michael Strahan's inspiring Hollywood Walk of Fame speec

"Beautiful girls! Tanita is your twin!" commented one fan as another wrote: "That’s the truth. You’re outnumbered for sure."

Many followers couldn't get over how much Michael's girls take after their father with one writing: "Your girls look just like you, and each other."

The former NFL star is a doting father to four children; teenage twins Isabella and Sophia, whom he shares with ex-wife Jean Muggli, and daughter Tanita, 31, and son Michael Jr, 37, who he welcomed with first wife, Wanda Hutchins.

While Isabella and Sophia often feature on their dad's social media – the 18-year-olds split their time between their parents' homes – Tanita and Michael Jr. prefer to limit their exposure and Michael occasionally shares photos of them during special occasions, such as holidays and birthdays.

Michael with his three daughters

As well as his four biological children, Michael is also a doting stepfather to his first wife, Wanda's son Dorian, who often features in family photos with the rest of Michael's children.

Michael previously opened up about fatherhood during an interview with People. He said: "My kids give me strength. I love being with the kids. To me, it's all about family, now more than anything."

Michael and Kayla have been together for seven years

The 51-year-old is now in a relationship with Kayla Quick, and they have reportedly been together since 2015, though they have kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight.

Kayla, who is 33, founded and currently runs Fizzness, a beauty-based wellness brand which sells single-packet powdered drinks meant to deliver "a daily dose of energy and beauty with antioxidants and adaptogens," according to her website.

