Robin Roberts supports co-star Michael Strahan as he receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame: 'We are so proud' Robin attended the exciting ceremony in Los Angeles

Michael Strahan received the honor of a lifetime in Los Angeles on 23 January when his history-making star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was revealed, and he had quite the support group by his side.

The Good Morning America host had next to him not only his mother, Louise, and his three daughters, Tanita, Isabella, and Sophia, as well as his longtime business partner Constance Schwartz-Morini, but also his very own GMA co-star, Robin Roberts.

Following the ceremony, both Michael and Robin jetted back to New York to their spots on their morning show, and the latter was quick to give her co-star yet another moment to shine.

WATCH: Michael Strahan's inspiring Hollywood Walk of Fame speech

Loading the player...

"We are so proud, our own Michael Strahan!" the star announced at the top of the morning, adding: "He is no stranger to making history and did so with this once in a lifetime achievement." His star marks the first to be dedicated to the Sports Entertainment category.

Next to a sheepish Michael, she continued: "You have achieved so much in your career, and can I say it was humbling to be there, and to see the mosaic of people that you brought together. And to have your mama, I mean, she was beaming."

The former football player then said: "It means the world, to have you there, to have my mom, to have my kids there. You realize that these things are more – they enjoy them and to see them proud is all that I need."

Michael had some of his closest friends and family by his side

He added: "This is definitely an incredible honor," as Robin quipped: "This was so special," while their co-stars Lara Spencer and George Stephanopoulos sat next to them, also beaming with pride.

A native of Houston, Texas, the athlete started his football career his senior year of high school, which earned him a scholarship to Texas Southern University, graduating in 1993. Next, he signed with the New York Giants, remaining on that same team for his entire fifteen years on the field. His last-ever game was none other than the Super Bowl in 2008, when the Giants beat the previously undefeated New England Patriots, at the time helmed by Tom Brady, by three points.

The two co-stars were seen smiling ear to ear

From football, he moved to television, first hosting Fox NFL Sunday, before he replaced Regis Philbin on Live! With Regis and Kelly in 2012 alongside Kelly Ripa. After four years, he left the show for Good Morning America, hosting alongside Robin and George, where he remains today.

Through the course of his career, Michael has become a two-time Emmy winner, a Super Bowl winner, an NFL Hall of Famer, a Peabody award winner, a space-goer, and now, a Hollywood Star recipient.

