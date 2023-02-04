Michael Strahan sparks reaction with family photo featuring rarely seen eldest daughter The GMA star is a father to three daughters and one son

Michael Strahan is an adored member of the GMA family – but when he's not on set, he loves nothing more than spending time with his own loved ones.

The former NFL star is a doting father to four children; teenage twins Isabella and Sophia, who he shares with ex-wife Jean Muggli, and his two older children, daughter Tanita, 30, and son Michael Jr., 37, who he shares with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins.

While Isabella and Sophia often feature on their dad's social media – the 18-year-olds split their time between their parents' homes – Tanita and Michael Jr. prefer to limit their exposure and Michael occasionally shares photos of them during special occasions, such as holidays and birthdays.

However, on Friday, the TV anchor delighted his followers by posting a rare photo of his three daughters together – and they all look so much like their dad.

In the sweet family photo, Michael is standing in-between Tanita and Sophia with his arms around them, with the foursome all sporting huge smiles on their faces.

While Michael Jr. was missing from the snapshot, his dad made sure to give him a shoutout as he tagged his son in the photo.

Michael's three daughters are rarely pictured together

Captioning the image, Michael simply wrote: "#GirlDad", and his followers were quick to react.

"Beautiful. This picture speaks a thousand words including Love, Pride, and Joy," replied one. A second said: "Girl dad for sure. All three look like you." A third added: "Your daughters are so beautiful!" A fourth wrote: "That's a great photo and they are so beautiful."

Michael also has a son, Michael Jr.

Michael previously opened up about fatherhood during an interview with People. He said: "My kids give me strength. I love being with the kids. To me, it's all about family, now more than anything."

As well as his four biological children, Michael is also a doting stepfather to his first wife, Wanda's son Dorian, who often features in family photos with the rest of Michael's children.

