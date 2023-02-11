Michael Strahan towers over companion in photo branding him 'best big brother' The Good Morning America host grew up as one of five siblings

Michael Strahan just earned himself an extra sister! The former NFL athlete looked every inch the protective older sibling in a sweet photo shared on social media this week.

In the image, Michael towered over his female companion as he walked alongside her with his arm draped casually over her shoulder.

"Best big brother," the caption read as it was revealed that the woman with Michael was stylist, Victoria Trilling, who is also the creative director of Collection by Michael Strahan.

WATCH: Michael Strahan's family life away from GMA - everything we know

Loading the player...

The pair have not only formed a successful working relationship, but they're great friends too.

When Michael received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January 2022, Victoria was one of the first to gush over the GMA host.

TRENDING: Travis and Jason Kelce's sad family history revealed ahead of Super Bowl

POPULAR: Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy share emotional trailer for their new tear-jerking documentary

She took to Twitter to pen a post which read: "Couldn’t be more proud of you. You deserve it ALL! Thank you for taking me on this 19 year journey with you! I love & appreciate u more than you’ll ever know."

Michael with the creative director of his brand, Victoria Trilling

Despite his many accomplishments in life, Michael revealed he was particularly nervous over his latest.

Speaking with Variety ahead of the momentous ceremony, Michael confessed: "I'm so nervous about this – of all the things in the world."

POPULAR: Carrie Underwood displays slender physique in bikini snapshot during break from tour

The Good Morning America host added: "It's beyond even my comprehension, knowing where I started and what this all signifies for me, it's overwhelming."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by michaelstrahan (@michaelstrahan) His star marked the very first star dedicated to the Sports Entertainment category.

Michael's star marked the very first star dedicated to the Sports Entertainment category

The former football player started his football career in his senior year of high school, which quickly earned him a scholarship to Texas Southern University, from where he graduated in 1993. Upon his graduation, he signed with the New York Giants, the only team he ever played with during his fifteen years on the field.

His last ever game was none other than the Super Bowl in 2008, when the Giants beat the previously undefeated New England Patriots, at the time helmed by Tom Brady, by three points.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.