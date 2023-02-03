Amy Robach's daughter reveals her future plans following GMA3 departure The ABC host along with T.J. Holmes are no longer hosts of GMA3

Amy Robach may have an uncertain future when it comes to her career since her and T.J. Holmes departed ABC, but her daughter is clear about hers.

21-year-old Ava McIntosh has her eyes set on a career in the music industry, and is putting in the work to make it happen.

The former Good Morning America host has two daughters with her ex-husband Tim McIntosh; Ava and her youngest sister Annaliese, or Annie, who is sixteen. The former couple were together from 1996 and 2009, and the following year she married her now estranged husband Andrew Shue.

Ava is an aspiring singer, and already is well on her way to making it happen. She has frequently performed at New York City's iconic music club The Bitter End in Greenwich Village, even ringing in her milestone 21st birthday at the historic venue.

Now that she has pulled the bandaid on performing, she is taking things to the next level, and is already working on putting out her first album.

Ava took to Instagram Stories to reveal to followers her next steps, simultaneously asking them for advice.

Ava and Amy at a New York City BCRF event in 2018

She shared a photo in which she appears to be in a recording studio with a microphone near her face, and asked: "Anyone want to shoot my album cover on 35mm?"

However, she explained that she still has one hurdle in her way, as she won't be able to do so until she recovers from COVID-19, which she currently has.

Amy and T.J. recently confirmed they would not be returning to ABC

Meanwhile, Amy's future remains unclear, as just a week ago, her along with her former co-star – but current boyfriend – T.J., came to an agreement with ABC that the two would not be returning to their hosting duties.

On January 27 People released a statement from an ABC spokesman which read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

