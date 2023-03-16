Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' change to living situation ahead of new Live! hosting gig Live with Kelly and Ryan is soon to become Live with Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are gearing up for an emotional departure as they mark the end of their time together as co-hosts on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

As was announced earlier, Ryan will end his tenure on the show on April 14, stating on the air that he would be moving back to Los Angeles after his six season run, more of which you can see in the video below.

WATCH: Ryan Seacrest confirms exit from Live With Kelly and Ryan

Loading the player...

However, taking over for him is another very familiar face for Kelly, that being her husband Mark Consuelos, after which the show will be renamed Live with Kelly and Mark.

But prior to the big change, there's a bit of a switch-up in Kelly and Mark's personal life as well, as the two are having to spend some time apart before they begin co-hosting.

On the latest episode of Live!, while joking with Ryan about how he'd like to conclude his final day, she mentioned that Mark was already knee-deep in work.

"Mark's in Vancouver," she offhandedly mentioned as she suggested to Ryan that maybe he could end his day with a massage from Mark.

Mark will be replacing Ryan on Live!

The actor and dad-of-three is presumably in Vancouver working on Riverdale, which is set to premiere its final season on March 29, bringing its seven-installment run to a close.

Mark was on hand to attend the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles with his wife and Ryan, though, as they hosted their final iteration of Live!'s post-Oscars show together at the Dolby Theater.

Kelly and Ryan also were present backstage, getting the opportunity to interview winners and nominees in the midst of the show while the energy was high.

The couple attended the Oscars on Sunday

Mark's new job marks a full circle moment for the couple, who met on television, playing Mateo and Haley on All My Children back in the 1990s.

