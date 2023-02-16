Kelly Ripa shares poignant message about heartbreaking MSU shooting close to son Joaquin's college The Live star's youngest son attends college in Michigan

Kelly Ripa has reflected on the devastating Michigan State University shooting that happened on February 13.

Mark Consuelos' wife - whose youngest son, Joaquin, 19, attends the University of Michigan, broke her silence over the terrifying incident with a repost of a poignant message on Instagram on Wednesday.

Kelly took to her stories with an image of The Rock at UM in Ann Arbor which had the words, 'Spartan Strong' spray painted on it, along with a green heart.

The university's athletic teams are known as the Michigan State Spartans and people are able to donate to the The Spartan Strong Fund.

Three people were killed after a gunman opened fire at the university, while another five were injured in the attack at the main campus in the city of East Lansing. As well as the three victims, police said the suspect also died.

Joaquin has been a student in Michigan since 2021, after graduating from high school.

The Rock at UM in Ann Arbor tonight.



💚💔💚 pic.twitter.com/6Lin7Rr25m — Laura Weber Davis (@LauraWeberDavis) February 15, 2023

Kelly reposted the image of The Rock at MSU

The teenager was the first of Kelly and Mark's children to attend college outside of New York City, and his departure from the family home resulted in his parents becoming empty nesters.

Kelly and Mark are incredibly proud of their youngest child, who is also a talented wrestler.

The famous couple are also parents to son Michael, 25, and daughter Lola, 21, who both live in NYC.

Michael is an aspiring actor, while Lola is in her final year of college, and recently moved back home with her parents after spending several months studying abroad in London.

Joaquin is a student in Michigan

Kelly and Mark have ensured that all three of their children have a strong work ethic. and the Live star has spoken out about the need for her children to earn their own way in life on Instagram.

Back in 2019, she shared a photo of Michael - who was then at college - with the caption: "When your son gives you a job.."

Kelly and Mark are very close to their three children

One follower asked whether Michael had dropped out of school, to which she replied: "Michael goes to college and is a senior and works full time. He is in his first non parent subsidized apt with roommates.

"I'm used to getting a lot of slack because people love to have fake outrage over something they didn't see. They only read a headline and wag their tired fingers."She went on to say: "I didn't grow up privileged and neither did @instasuelos. We work and we expect our kids to as well. And the fact that a pack of fools want to [expletive] about that, I say let em."

