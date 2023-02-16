Ryan Seacrest announces departure from Live! With Kelly and Ryan after six years - new host revealed The American Idol producer joined in 2017

After six years hosting with Kelly Ripa by his side, Ryan Seacrest is officially leaving Live! With Kelly and Ryan.

The star joined the show back in 2017, following in the footsteps of Michael Strahan and before him, of course, Regis Philbin.

He announced the news on the show on Thursday's episode, telling fans and Kelly: "I will always be forever grateful," after which Kelly insisted: "You are family here, we love you, we are so proud of you."

WATCH: Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest celebrate major achievement

Loading the player...

MORE: Carrie Underwood reveals jaw-dropping addition to her 400-acre family home

None other than Kelly's husband, Mark Consuelos, who hosted the show on Tuesday with her, will be joining her side on-air permanently, The New York Times reports.

The two hosts walked out with linked arms ahead of the announcement, waiting a few minutes before revealing the news.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's proud mom moment as son Michael lands major role

Fifteen minutes into the episode, as the two were hosting their daily trivia game, Ryan began: "So… Kelly and I have some news here," adding: "This is something she and I have been talking about for a long time, and it was a tough, tough decision."

Kelly joked her and Mark are now officially empty nesters after Ryan's departure, and welcomed her husband to the "contractual obligation phase of our relationship"

"Last year, we spoke, and I made the decision to make this my last season as co-host with Kel, here on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, which is bittersweet."

MORE: Why was The Rookie star Nathan Fillion's hit show canceled?

MORE: Goldie Hawn looks tiny alongside supertall grandson for family reunion

Kelly appeared nothing but supportive, telling him: "I get it, you are a gem, you are one of my best friends, and I said, the greatest part of this entire experience has been [that] you've gone from being a friend to a family member, you are family to us."

Ryan was initially only planning to host for three years, eventually doubling his time as host

Ryan added: "It has been remarkable to be in this chair," then detailing his future plans, explaining: "One American Idol starts live from Los Angeles later this spring, I'll head out to the West Coast and host that show." However, he said fans are not to fret, adding: "You're not getting rid of me because I'm coming back to guest host, to fill in, right here in this chair.

He then praised Kelly for being such a great hosting partner, and friend, telling her: "To have your kindness, your thoughtfulness, your levity, your friendship… I look up to you, I respect you so much, I love the fact that we get to sit here every day," before candidly adding: "I'm getting emotional, I promised Kelly I will not cry."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.