What are Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola's career plans after college? The 21-year-old will graduate from New York University this year

Kelly Ripa is a proud mom to her three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin, and has previously spoken about encouraging them to follow in her and her husband Mark Consuelos' footsteps in making their own way in the working world.

Their 21-year-old daughter, Lola, is set to do exactly that this year as she prepares to graduate from New York University.

Lola - who recently moved back home having spent a few months away in London for a study abroad program - is likely to carve out a career in the music industry.

Lola is set to graduate from college this year

The aspiring musician showed off her impressive singing voice when she released her debut single, Paranoia Silverlining, last year.

TRENDING: Kelly Ripa's proud mom moment as son Michael lands major new role

On why she wants to try her hand at becoming a professional musician, Lola previously told Billboard during a chat about her debut song: "I've always loved music and I've always loved singing. I think a lot of artists would understand that finding your sound is a really difficult thing, and this was a song that I felt like sounded like me finally.

"Once I wrote a song that resonated with what I wanted my sound to be, I knew I had to release it."

Kelly and Mark with their three children

Speaking about her mom and dad's unwavering support, she added: "They hear me sing all the time.

MOST READ: Inside Kelly Ripa's public fallout with Michael Strahan

"They were like, 'Lola, you need to put something out there.' So when I finally had something that I really liked, they were just super excited for me."

All three of Kelly and Mark's children are incredibly self-sufficient - something that their parents have encouraged. The emphasis on individual responsibility has resulted in the siblings taking varied approaches to life, as this video shows.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa's children reveal their different lifestyles

Loading the player...

Kelly spoke about the importance of her children making their own way in the world back in 2019, when she shared a photo of Michael, who was at college at the time. She wrote in the caption: "When your son gives you a job..."

One follower questioned whether Michael had dropped out of school, prompting Kelly to reply: "Michael goes to college and is a senior and works full time. He is in his first non-parent subsidized apt with roommates."

She went on to say that she's "used to getting a lot of slack" because people "love to fake outrage over something they didn't see."

"I didn't grow up privileged and neither did @instasuelos," she added. "We work and we expect our kids to as well. And the fact that a pack of fools want to [expletive] about that, I say let em."

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.