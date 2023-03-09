Kelly Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos shares excitement at becoming a grandad The Live! co-hosts have three children together

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are looking forward to the next stage in their family life - becoming grandparents.

The Riverdale actor opened up on his wife's upcoming podcast, Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, and gave a revealing answer when asked if he'd ever remarry.

Mark confirmed he wouldn't tie the knot again and one of the reasons is because he doesn't want any more children.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' love story will blow you away

Loading the player...

"I don't want more kids. I'll be an older dad," he said in the excerpt released to People.

"Do you know how many dads I know older than you that were just starting to have kids?" Kelly added.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son Michael's unexpected baby photo leaves fans saying the same thing

POPULAR: Kelly Ripa shares glimpse inside spectacular bathroom inside $27million townhouse

Mark then clapped back and said: "Yeah. And those poor [expletives] have no idea, because what happens next? You're talking about hip replacements, knee replacements, and they're gonna be that dad, not there's anything wrong with that dad. But I did it early."

Kelly and Mark have three gorgeous children

The dad-of-three then revealed having children at that point in their lives wasn't something he had intended.

"I didn't plan it that way. It just happened. And we got really lucky that's what we did when we did it. I thought it was too early. We should have had like a good year or two years just to ourselves. But no."

MORE: Ryan Seacrest says he's 'happy' for the future after Live! with Kelly Ripa exit

Mark reflected further on his future with his wife and their children, Joaquin, 20, Lola, 21, and Michael, 25, when he said. "I think that I'm looking forward to being a grandfather. I'm really looking forward to that. That's about as much parenting as I want."

Kelly and Mark are happy they had their children when they were younger

Kelly previously mirrored Mark's statement about having children young when Ryan Seacrest quizzed her on her kids.

He asked her on Live with Kelly and Ryan: "Are you and Mark so happy and proud though? You did it, you raised three amazing kids who are now adults."

To which she replied: "We are so thrilled we did it young because now I'm like, 'Imagine if our kids were this age now?'" as she pointed to a photo of her son as a newborn.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.