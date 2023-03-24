John Bishop left heartbroken following death of mother - 'It is a pain like no other' The comedian took to social media to share his grief

John Bishop has taken to Instagram to reveal the sad news of his mother's death. Sharing a picture with his late mum Kathy on Thursday, the 56-year-old revealed the grief he is experiencing is "a pain like no other".

"Two weeks ago my Mum came to see me in Mother Goose in Liverpool and joined in the sing-a-long at the end as I knew she would," he wrote in the caption alongside a clip of one of his recent shows - see below:

"This morning we said goodbye to her and we will never hear her sing again. As a family we are heartbroken."

He added: "She was a mother, a grandmother and a great grandmother and she loved us all. Next week she would have been married to my Dad for 62 years and they had a love and a friendship that was beautiful to be around.

"We want to thank all of the brilliant staff at Whiston Hospital on ward 3C who could not have done more and provided exceptional care for us all. Anyone who has lost a parent will understand when I say it is a pain like no other."

John concluded the heartbreaking post with: "I will never have another mother but I will be eternally grateful for being lucky enough to have had the one I did. Good night Mum, your were our sunshine."

The comedian with his mum Kathy

Upon seeing the message, celebrity friends and fans alike rushed to send their condolences. Alan Carr penned: "Oh John. So sorry for your loss [heart emoji]." Claudia Winkleman added: "Sending so much love xxx."

One follower wrote: "Can completely empathise with you John and I’m so sorry for your loss. A favourite quote of mine is, 'a mother is the one who takes the place of all others and whose place no one else can take.'"

Another post read: "John, I'm so sorry to hear this news. Love and strength. It’s a horrid time but you are loved. X."

