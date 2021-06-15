John Bishop shares his heartbreak over sad family news The comedian took to Twitter with a message for fans

John Bishop has taken to Twitter to share some very upsetting news with his fans. The comedian candidly spoke of his heartbreak following the death of his family's beloved bull terrier, Bilko.

Alongside two photos, father-of-three John wrote: "We were lucky enough to have Bilko with us for almost 14 years. A beautiful soul and I will miss him massively. He saw our children grow from boys to men and was ready to give us all love. Take a chance on a rescue dog and you could be lucky enough to find a best friend too."

He also shared a photo on Instagram, writing: "God I loved him ...thank you all from all the family for your kind messages. We will all miss him x."

John, 54, was inundated with messages of condolence from fans and famous friends. "Sorry X. That's heartbreaking," Davina McCall commented, while Mark Wright wrote: "Sending you love John."

Heartbroken John has announced the death of his beloved dog, Bilko

"Absolute beauty pal [love heart]," shared Paddy McGuinness, with Martine McCutcheon adding: "So sorry darling, sending love." Alex Jones posted: "So sorry," and Olly Murs said: "Sending you a big hug Bish."

John has been married to wife Melanie since 1993 and together they share three sons - Joe, 26, Luke, 24 and Daniel, 22.

The star has been married to wife Melanie since 1993

The TV personality made rare comments about his family at the LGBT awards back in 2018, where he was named Ally of the Year, and told the audience: "I was so pleased to be nominated. I brought my whole family, my wife and my three sons who I love and I am massively proud of.

"Like all parents we have problems with them. One of my sons has a tattoo on his ankle that was meant to be Africa but looks like Australia, one of my sons mumbles and one of my sons is a gay man.

The couple are proud parents to three boys

"I'll be honest, there's been loads of nights when me and my wife have sat up and worried and worried and worried. What are we going to do if he doesn't stop mumbling?"

He further spoke about his son's sexuality on The Graham Norton Show, saying: "Having a gay son is just like having a son. Of the top ten things that I even think about him, being gay isn’t even on there. He's just another son."

