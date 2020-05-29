John Bishop has paid a sweet tribute to his wife Melanie in honour of their 27th wedding anniversary on Friday. Taking to his Instagram page, the 53-year-old shared a never-before-seen photo from their big day whilst revealing his wife's hilarious tradition. "27 years ago today when the world was a different place I married @melbish1," he wrote. "Every year she gets into the wedding dress and spins in the garden.and every year I get a little bit fatter and wonder where the years went."

WATCH: John Bishop's wife twirls around in her wedding dress

"It's been a hell of a journey and I can't imagine I could have done with anyone else," the comedian added. He also posted a video of his wife dancing in their garden as she showed off her wedding number. The dress itself featured the iconic nineties puffed sleeves and a corset-style bodice. Meanwhile, Melanie posted her own photo and simply said: "29/05/93. This was me. #fbf."

Fans rushed to post lovely comments underneath, with one writing: "Happy anniversary to you both and well done to Mel for still being able to get into her dress!" Another remarked: "We got married 27 years ago too. My dress was so similar to Mel's. I recently took it to the charity shop. It was too depressing to see how small it now looked. Happy anniversary x." Presenter Gabby Logan added: "Young lovers."

John has been married to wife Melanie since 1993, welcoming their eldest son, Joe, the following year. Luke was born in 1996, followed by Daniel in 1998. A dedicated family man, the TV star has publicly spoken about his three boys on a number of occasions, and gave a powerful speech at the LGBT awards in 2018, which earned him a standing ovation. John, who was named Ally of the Year at the ceremony, told the audience: "I was so pleased to be nominated. I brought my whole family, my wife and my three sons who I love and I am massively proud of.

John pictured with his wife and sons, and his parents

"Like all parents we have problems with them. One of my sons has a tattoo on his ankle that was meant to be Africa but looks like Australia, one of my sons mumbles and one of my sons is a gay man. I'll be honest, there's been loads of nights when me and my wife have sat up and worried and worried and worried. What are we going to do if he doesn't stop mumbling?"

