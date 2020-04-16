John Bishop has shared an upsetting update with his fans. The comedian took to Instagram this week to share a rare photo of himself with his parents, Ernie and Kathy, and in his lengthy caption explained the reason for his visit. The picture shows Ernie and Kathy standing together outside their front door, with John stood some distance away, taking the selfie. He wrote: "I am reposting this picture of a visit to my mum and dad today. Some people questioned why I was there and not at home. I have travelled to attend my father in law’s funeral tomorrow. I came to drop something off at my parents having not been near them during this lockdown as my sister has done all the deliveries. I have followed all the guidelines and obviously I would not break any rules that would affect the NHS or frontline workers."

John Bishop has shared a rare photo of his parents on Instagram

Speaking further about the death of his wife's dad, 53-year-old John continued: "The funeral tomorrow will also comply with all of the rules as only 8 family members will be in attendance for the burial of one of the best men I have ever known. I understand social media allows people a window into your life and I do not overdo it because a moment of joy like this can easily be turned into a moment of judgement from the ill-informed. However I am reposting it because for me it illustrates what this country is all about - love and family - which even in the worst of times holds us together even if those that we love are out of reach."

His post really struck a chord with followers. "I don't think you need to explain…so sorry for your loss… Lovely photo will be nice when you can give your mum and dad a hug again xx," one wrote. Another added: "I feel for you and your wife tomorrow as I do the same and bury my mother in law with no flowers no wake and no church service? These are very strange times. May god bless you and your family x." A third remarked: "It's awful that you even have to explain yourself. Imagine." And a fourth sweetly noted: "Look at the joy on their faces seeing you."

John with his wife, his three sons and his parents

John has been married to wife Melanie since 1993. They have three sons together: Joe (born 1994), Luke (born 1996), and Daniel (born 1998).