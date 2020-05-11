John Bishop made sure he marked his father Ernie's 79th birthday in the sweetest way this weekend. The comedian took to his Instagram page on Sunday to share a photo of his FaceTime call with his dad, and vowed that next year's 80th will be all the more special. Joined by his Melanie and two of their three sons in the picture, the comedian said: "Happy Birthday to my Dad and my Uncle Freddie - both 79 today." He added: "I understand the importance of family more now than ever before. All being well we can have a proper celebration for the 80th next year."

John Bishop shared this throwback snap of his dad and uncle

John, 53, also shared two black-and-white throwback snaps of his dad and uncle from their childhood. Fans were quick to point out the similarities between John and his father as well as his uncle. "OMG you're the absolute double of your dad! Happy Birthday Grandaddy Bishop," wrote one follower, while another remarked: "You're a chip off the old block." A third post read: "You are the image of them." A fourth person stated: "Strong family resemblance. Handsome chaps. Think we will all be more appreciative of family and life in general now."

The birthday celebration comes shortly after the dad-of-three shared a rare photo of himself with his parents, Ernie and Kathy, during a recent visit. The picture showed his parents standing together outside their front door, with John stood some distance away, taking the selfie. He wrote: "I am reposting this picture of a visit to my mum and dad today. Some people questioned why I was there and not at home. I have travelled to attend my father in law's funeral tomorrow."

The comedian gave his dad a FaceTime call with his family

He continued: "I came to drop something off at my parents having not been near them during this lockdown as my sister has done all the deliveries. I have followed all the guidelines and obviously I would not break any rules that would affect the NHS or frontline workers." Elaborating further, John explained: "I understand social media allows people a window into your life and I do not overdo it because a moment of joy like this can easily be turned into a moment of judgement from the ill-informed. However I am reposting it because for me it illustrates what this country is all about - love and family - which even in the worst of times holds us together even if those that we love are out of reach."

