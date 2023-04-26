Katy Perry reveals her ‘wild’ plans for the King’s Coronation

American Idol's Katy Perry recently opened up about her upcoming performance at King Charles III's coronation, expressing her excitement about staying at Windsor Castle.

Speaking with "Extra's" Melvin Robert right after the show crowned its Top 12, Perry shared her enthusiasm for the royal invite.

Describing the invitation as "very regal," the hitmaker said: "It was like a cursive I have never seen [before]… I loved it."

She also mentioned her "honor" in performing at the event, adding: "I'm an ambassador to one of his foundations for the British Asian Trust, which primarily focuses on ending child trafficking, which is a huge issue of our time that people don't talk enough about, and it just aligned with all my values… He asked me to sing and it all aligned."

The hitmaker revealed that the royal family is even allowing her to stay at Windsor Castle, saying: "I'm really excited… I might be posting a lot because I'm gonna be in a castle, for real. This is wild."

The singer also reacted to the news that she has become the first artist to have seven videos reach a billion streams on Vevo.

Katy shared her gratitude, saying: "I always dreamt really big and I never put limits on my dreams, but it's wild when you don't put bowling bumpers on your dreams how big they can actually go…

“I really believe in making it happen and putting that hard work behind it and really swinging until you get that lucky moment."

Katy joins Take That and her American Idol panelist Lionel Richie on the bill for the show to be held in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday May 7 alongside opera stars Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel and singer/songwriter Freya Ridings.

Alongside other names which will be announced in due course, the musicians will perform in front of an audience of 20,000 on the East Lawn of the castle at the celebratory show, which will be broadcast live on the BBC and takes place the day after the King and Queen Consort's coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Katy, who is engaged to British actor Orlando Bloom and welcomed daughter Daisy with the star, has established herself as a supporter of Charles's favorite causes; in 2020 she was appointed ambassador of The British Asian Trust, a charity founded by the then-Prince of Wales.

She said: "I am excited to be performing at the Coronation Concert, and helping to shine a further light on the British Asian Trust's Children’s Protection Fund, whose work includes on-ground initiatives to fundraising, with the aim to find solutions to child trafficking."

British band Take That's appearance on the bill continues a warm relationship the band has established with the royal family. Supporters of The Prince's Trust, they have regularly appeared at the Royal Variety Performance, while frontman Gary Barlow curated 2012’s Diamond Jubilee concert for the late Queen at Buckingham Palace.

