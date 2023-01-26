Katy Perry's American Idol return has fans feeling bittersweet The Dark Horse singer will return to ABC shortly!

American Idol is back for a bigger-than-ever 21st season, set to premiere on February 19th on ABC, along with a slew of familiar faces.

The same panel of judges — Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie — are returning for their sixth season alongside longtime host Ryan Seacrest, and the theme for a recently revealed promo appears to be "a night at the slots."

In the shot posted to Instagram, Katy and her three costars look their best against a giant slot machine ringing up the three yesses contestants need to pass through.

The Unconditionally singer stole the show in a blue and silver fringed mini dress paired with strappy heels and a choker necklace, while Ryan and Luke opted for velvet suits and Lionel donned a sequined blazer.

"American Idol has been making dreams come true for 21 years, you think we're not gonna go BIG?!" the caption for the post read.

Many of her followers were ecstatic for the new season, but there were several who saw it as an indicator that it would prolong the release of new music from the singer.

Katy appeared in the Vegas-themed promotional poster for the new season of American Idol

"WE WANT AN ALBUM," one commented, while another also said: "Woman post music, we want music," while a third also reiterated: "WHERE'S KP6 MOM!?!?"

Katy's last studio album, her fifth, was the 2020 release Smile, which coincided with the birth of her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, and has since then only released a slew of standalone singles, although she did share on The Drew Barrymore Show that she was writing new music.

A majority of the singer's attention has been focused on her life at home, American Idol, and her Las Vegas residency, PLAY, something many fans spotted a nod to with the new poster.

The singer has been a staple of the strip with her residency, PLAY

One of them even commented: "There's a bit of Waking Up in Vegas here," while another joked: "Katy Perry now owns Las Vegas."

