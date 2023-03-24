Katy Perry left close to tears on American Idol a week after 'mom-shaming' criticism

Katy Perry and Luke Bryan were left in tears after one American Idol hopeful - Cam Amen - left it all over the stage during his audition.

In a clip from this Sunday March 26's episode, Cam sings his version of Leonard Cohen's classic 'Hallelujah', and also revealed he grew up in foster care before he raised his brother and sister when he turned 18. Katy was visibly emotional as Luke had tears in his eyes, and the pair along with Lionel Richie gave Cam a standing ovation and hugs after the performance.

Katy was left visibly moved

"It was a bit rough growing up in foster care, we all got taken away from our mom," he revealed, adding: "We were in foster care a long time. I did leave at 18 and took in my brother and sister. I knew I had to raise them right and get 'em through high school."

Cam has now been raising them for five years.

The moment comes after a week of backlash towards Katy, who has been accused of "mom-shaming" a 25-year-old whose audition aired earlier in March. Sara Beth Liebe tried out for the singing competition, and as she stood in front of the three judges, they were shocked she was not a teenager.

Katy pretended to faint when Sara revealed she has three children and then the pair exchanged comments. "If Katy lays on the table, I think I’m gonna pass out," Sara joked, and as you can see in the video below, Katy responded with a very divisive comment.

That comment elicited backlash, and Sara took to TikTok to acknowledge the support she has received, and admit she thought the moment was "embarrassing" and "hurtful".

"I also wanted to take this opportunity to say I see all of the young moms and just moms in general - keep loving your babies. Nobody deserves to feel crappy about that. I think that if you’re a good mama and you love your babies, that’s all that really matters. Other comments just don’t feel necessary," she said.

