Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas works leather blazer and baggy boyfriend jeans in new photos

Cressida Bonas enjoyed a night off from parenting duties as she headed to a special screening of Hilma at Curzon Soho on Wednesday.

Looking happy and relaxed, the ex-girlfriend of Prince Harry - who welcomed a baby boy called Wilbur last year - kept things casual, yet, cool with a black blazer complete with leather sleeves. She teamed the stylish jacket with baggy boyfriend jeans, white trainers and a royal blue jumper over a pie-crust-collar blouse.

© Getty Cressida Bonas at a special screening and Q&A for Hilma

With her blonde tresses left loose in tousled waves, Cressida happily stopped and posed for photos at the exclusive event ahead of the screening which was also attended by the likes of Lily Cole and Lady Mary Charteris.

The sighting comes shortly after she uploaded a rare snap of her baby son Wilbur on Instagram as she marked the family's beloved dog's birthday. "Happy birthday to the little sausage person! Always by my side, she has brought so much joy into our lives," she wrote.

The actress welcomed her first child with Harry Wentworth-Stanley in November, and both Cressida and her property developer husband made a fitting tribute when naming their child. They named their firstborn, Wilbur James Wentworth-Stanley, with the second moniker being a tribute to Harry's brother James, who passed away in 2006.

Over the past few months, Cressida has been relishing all the joys that come with being a parent. However, at the start of the year, intimate details of her romance with the Duke of Sussex came to light in his all-telling book, Spare.

Prince Harry started dating Cressida in 2012 after being introduced by his cousin Princess Eugenie. The former couple shared a lust for life and they were snapped together on various occasions, appearing the perfect pair.

But as rumours of a royal engagement escalated, Cressida was said to have become increasingly overwhelmed by the public attention. While the pair split in 2014, they proved they are still on good terms, with Cressida attending Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018.

