New mum Cressida Bonas looks effortless during stroll with baby son - see photo

Cressida Bonas has clearly taken parenting in her stride, looking absolutely effortless during a low-key stroll in London's Notting Hill area earlier this week.

The actress, who welcomed her first child with husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley in November, was seen walking alongside her pet pooch while little Wilbur was strapped in a carrier close to her chest.

The ex-girlfriend of Prince Harry looked completely relaxed and trendy, rocking a denim jacket with velvet jeans as she enjoyed some shopping with her baby son and dog Budgie Bear.

The outing comes as Cressida took to Instagram to share a stunning new selfie as she paid a sweet tribute to her "Valentine," her baby boy.

The candid picture showed the new mum wrapped up warm in her winter knits while her three-month-old son was snuggled up to her. She simply added a heart emoji to the post to mark Valentine's Day.

Cressida seen with her baby son earlier this week

The 33-year-old welcomed her baby son last year, and both Cressida and her property developer husband Harry made a fitting tribute when naming their child. They named their firstborn, Wilbur James Wentworth-Stanley, with the second moniker being a tribute to Harry's brother James, who passed away in 2006.

Over the past few months, Cressida has been relishing all the joys that come with being a parent. However, at the start of the year, intimate details of her romance with the Duke of Sussex came to light in his all-telling book, Spare.

The actress welcomed little Wilbur in November

Prince Harry started dating Cressida in 2012 after being introduced by his cousin Princess Eugenie. The former couple shared a lust for life and they were snapped together on various occasions, appearing the perfect pair.

But as rumours of a royal engagement escalated, Cressida was said to have become increasingly overwhelmed by the public attention. While the pair split in 2014, they proved they are still on good terms, with Cressida attending Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018.

