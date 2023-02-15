Cressida Bonas shares first glimpse of baby son Wilbur in candid new selfie The actress shares one son with husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley

Cressida Bonas is relishing every moment of being a first-time mum, so much so, she has been giving her fans a small glimpse into her life with her newborn son, Wilbur.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the actress - who was once in a relationship with Prince Harry - shared a stunning new selfie as she paid sweet tribute to her "Valentine," her baby boy.

WATCH: Inside Prince Harry's dating history

Loading the player...

The candid picture shows the new mum wrapped up warm in her winter knits while her three-month-old son was snuggled up in a carrier. She simply added a heart emoji to the post to mark Valentine's Day.

The 33-year-old, who is married to property developer Harry Wentworth-Stanley, welcomed her baby son in November, and the couple made a fitting tribute when naming their child.

They named their firstborn, Wilbur James Wentworth-Stanley, with the second moniker being a tribute to Harry's brother James, who passed away in 2006.

MORE: Inside Prince Harry's dating life - from Chelsy Davy to Cressida Bonas and Caroline Flack

Cressida shared this sweet selfie with her son Wilbur

Daily Mail's Richard Eden claimed the name is a "dedication" to the 21-year-old, who took his own life. Cressida has previously spoken about the pain her in-laws suffered after losing their child.

"He was a student at Newcastle University and, growing up, he had never shown any obvious signs of depression or mental illness," she previously told Daily Mail. "He was fun, sporty, kind and popular. Many have said he was a golden boy."

The actress seen with her husband Harry and some friends

After a minor operation, James sought help for "anxiety and suicidal thoughts" and was then referred to A&E as a "low priority". "James left A&E without being seen," she added.

"A letter was sent from the NHS to his family GP by second-class post to the wrong postcode. By the time it arrived, James had already taken his own life, ten days after the operation."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.