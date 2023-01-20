Lisa Marie Presley's daughter Riley Keough breaks silence following mom's death

Lisa Marie Presley's devastated daughter, Riley Keough, has broken her silence following the untimely death of her mom.

The actress took to Instagram with a poignant post featuring a beautiful throwback photo of her with her late mother.

She simply added a red heart emoji as comments poured in from fans and loved ones who wrote: "Sending you and your family love @rileykeough and prayers for this profound loss of your beautiful mother," and, "I’m so sorry, this is such a profound loss. Sending you and your family so much love and strength."

Lisa Marie passed away aged 54, after suffering a cardiac arrest at her Calabasas home.

The star was rushed to hospital alongside her mother, Priscilla Presley, and was placed in an induced coma and given a temporary pacemaker, but a heartbroken Priscilla announced her death hours later.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Lisa Marie's mother Priscilla confirmed in a statement."She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Riley shared a throwback photo of her late mom

Lisa leaves behind her three children, Riley, Finley and Harper. She shared Riley and late son Benjamin - who tragically died by suicide in 2020 aged 28 - with musician Danny Keough.

The star shared 14-year-old twin daughters Finley and Harper with Michael Lockwood. Lisa and Michael were married for 10 years from 2006 – 2016.

