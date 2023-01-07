Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' widow Allison Holker brings fans to tears with emotional tribute featuring children

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss was at the forefront of his wife, Allison Holker's mind when she shared a beautiful tribute to her late husband days after his funeral.

The brave mom-of-three took to Instagram with an emotional video montage featuring their children and fans were brought to tears.

MORE: Ellen DeGeneres Show star Stephen 'tWitch' Boss dies at age 40

Alongside the video remembering happy times during his life, Allison wrote: "To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS!"

WATCH: tWitch's wife Allison Holker's tribute to late star featuring children brings fans to tears

Loading the player...

She continued: "We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together."

MORE: Ellen DeGeneres pens difficult tribute to Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'I'm heartbroken'

MORE: David Muir sends heartfelt message to co-star following difficult time

Her social media followers immediately began commenting and wrote: "Haven’t stopped thinking about you. You’re on my mind and in my heart constantly. I’m so deeply, deeply sorry for such an irreplaceable loss," and, "Allison, this beautiful video is only a small glimpse into the incredibly full life the two of you built together". Others added tearful emojis and called her tribute "beautiful".

tWitch leaves his beautiful family behind

Ellen DeGeneres chimed in and wrote: "His light lives on with all of you."

tWitch - a dancer and former DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show - and Allison had been raising three children together; Allison was already mom to daughter Weslie Fowler, fourteen, and with tWitch she welcomed another daughter, Zaia, three, as well as son Maddox, six.

News of tWitch's death was confirmed on 14 December by Allison, who released a statement announcing the news.

Allison's husband died by suicide

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," she penned. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

LA County's coroner office then shared that he had died by suicide.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.