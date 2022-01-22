Regina King devastated after tragic death of only son Ian Alexander Jr. The star issued a statement after his death

Regina King and her family have been left devastated after the death of her son, Ian Alexander Jr. at the age of 26.

The Seven Seconds actress shared the tragic news just days after his birthday and issued a heartfelt statement to People magazine.

"Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian," she said. "He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you."

Ian was her only child and she shared him with her ex-husband, record producer, Ian Alexander Sr.

He had been following in his father's musical footsteps and was a deejay.

While being a single parent was tough for Regina, she said Ian was her pride and joy and her proudest achievement.

The mother-son duo had matching tattoos, which read "unconditional love" in Aramaic.

Regina King's son has died aged 26

They were incredibly close and Ian adored his famous mother. They often made red carpet appearances together and at the 2019 Golden Globes he gushed to E! News, telling the outlet.

"She's just a super mom. She doesn't really let bad work days or anything come back and ruin the time that we have. It's really awesome to have a mother who I can enjoy spending time with."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text STRENGTH to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

