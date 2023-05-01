Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev look absolutely smitten in stunning new wedding selfie

The Strictly Come Dancing stars are parents to two little girls, Maven and Noa

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev looked every inch the smitten couple as they celebrated a close friend's wedding last month. Taking to Instagram to give fans a sweet snapshot into the special day, the Countdown host confessed it was the first time they had been to a wedding since their own nuptials prior to the pandemic.

In a compilation of short clips and pictures, Rachel looked absolutely beautiful in a forest green dress as she took on bridesmaid duties. One of the snaps showed Rachel, 37, and Pasha, 43, cuddle up for a candid selfie – and they looked so in love!

"A whole week since this goddess was taken off the market," gushed the TV star. "Congratulations to bestie Siobhán and the newest member of the Southend High School for Girls Husbands' Club - Pete!

"The last wedding we went to was our own, pre-pandemic, but this was so worth waiting for, an amazing day for an amazing couple and who knew cèilidhs were a) spelt like that and b) SO much fun!"

She added: "An absolute privilege to be on bridesmaid's duties for the occasion. Love you @siobhanfreel, the most beautiful bride there ever was!" Both Rachel and professional dancer Pasha were also joined by their two adorable daughters Maven, three, and Noa, one. How sweet!

© Instagram Pasha and Rachel recently attended a close friend's wedding - and they look amazing!

The couple got married after meeting on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013. They began dating the following year and revealed in July 2019 that they had secretly tied the knot in Las Vegas. Rachel opted for an unconventional wedding dress in the form of a gorgeous patterned red and white mini while Pasha wore a smart blazer and chinos.

Despite meeting on the BBC show, Rachel previously opened up about her experience of the Strictly 'curse'. During her time on the show, the TV star announced her split from her first husband Jamie Gilbert. Shortly after the series, she and Pasha confirmed they were in a relationship.

© Getty The couple are parents to two young girls

Speaking to the Sunday Times Magazine last year, the blonde beauty expressed her feelings about the 'curse', the idea that celebrities tend to fall in love with their professional partners, arguing that it wasn't the right term for her experience. Rachel teased: "Are you calling my babies a curse? That's not right!" The maths whiz went on: "If you have cracks, Strictly can expose them. It gave me the distance to make the break that was going to happen anyway."

