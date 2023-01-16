Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev pose for new date night selfie after 'putting relationship to the test' The Countdown presenter marked her 37th birthday last week

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev looked picture-perfect as they posed for a gorgeous new date night selfie whilst enjoying a night out to mark the Countdown presenter's 37th birthday.

In a black-and-white picture, shared on Instagram Stories on Friday, the couple - who have been married since June 2019 - looked beautiful as they dined at London's Middle Eastern restaurant Bubala.

"Gorgeous birthday dinner with the boy [heart eyes emoji] @bubala_london," remarked Rachel, who turned 37 on Wednesday.

The sweet snapshot was uploaded just as Rachel and Pasha put their relationship to the test when they appeared on Channel 4's new gameshow, Jon & Lucy's Odd Couples, hosted by comedy duo Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont.

The series sees Jon and Lucy put their own marriage flaws to one side to judge everyone else's, by inviting two unsuspecting celebrity couples to go head-to-head and decide who has the best relationship in this new comedy panel show.

First up were Rachel and Pasha along with Richard Herring and Catie Wilkins, who were made to discover dark secrets about each other during their alarming lie detector test.

Rachel and Pasha posed for this lovely selfie

Mum-of-two Rachel revealed a series of embarrassing photos of professional dancer Pasha she had taken when he's fallen asleep in "random places".

The lovebirds, who met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, are doting parents to two daughters: three-year-old Maven and one-year-old Noa.

Last year, Rachel spoke about her experience of the Strictly 'curse' after marrying Pasha. During her time on the show, the TV star announced her split from her first husband Jamie Gilbert. Shortly after the series, she and Pasha confirmed they were in a relationship.

On Friday, the appeared on new gameshow Jon & Lucy's Odd Couples

Speaking to the Sunday Times Magazine, the blonde beauty expressed her feelings about the Strictly 'curse', the idea that celebrities tend to fall in love with their professional partners, arguing that it wasn't the right term for her experience.

Rachel teased: "Are you calling my babies a curse? That's not right!" The maths whiz went on: "If you have cracks, Strictly can expose them. It gave me the distance to make the break that was going to happen anyway."

