Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev's daughters have grown so much in new family photos The TV lovebirds met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013

Rachel Riley stunned fans by sharing a series of new pictures of her two daughters, Maven and Noa, playing with their dad Pasha Kovalev.

To mark the former Strictly Come Dancing star's 43rd birthday on Thursday, the Countdown host paid a gushing tribute in which she declared it's been almost a decade since they first met.

"A story in four frames," she captioned the post, showing that their girls have grown up so much. "Happy birthday gorgeous, lovely husband! @pashakovalev."

The doting wife added: "He was a mere 33 years old when we met and today he turned 43! Here’s to many more decades of birthdays."

Fans were quick to comment on the cuteness overload, with one writing: "Oh how lovely. Two little mini-me's. Happy Birthday Pasha." Another said: "He's a very lucky man, you have a beautiful family." A third post read: "Pic 3 is Gold! You guys were beyond funny on The odd couples show."

The lovebirds, who met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, are doting parents to two daughters: three-year-old Maven and one-year-old Noa.

Rachel shared these snaps of her loved ones

The sweet snapshots were uploaded shortly after Rachel marked her 37th birthday. In a black-and-white picture, shared on Instagram Stories last Friday, the couple - who have been married since June 2019 - looked beautiful as they dined at London's Middle Eastern restaurant Bubala.

The lovebirds also put their relationship to the test when they appeared on Channel 4's new gameshow, Jon & Lucy's Odd Couples, hosted by comedy duo Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont.

"Was loads of fun filming Jon and Lucy’s Odd Couples bonkers couples show, (on channel 4 tonight at 9!) not just for a few hours with the husband away from the toddlers, but it was also pretty damn hilarious," Rachel said on social media.

"Won't be showing the kids this one, unfortunately the parents have found out it's on and can't be stopped. It’s the first in the series and I can't wait to watch them all."

