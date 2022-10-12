Rachel Riley shares gorgeous new photos from first family holiday as a foursome The Countdown host shares two daughters with Pasha Kovalev

Rachel Riley gave fans a sweet insight into her first family holiday as a foursome with husband Pasha Kovalev.

The couple, who met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, are doting parents to two daughters: two-year-old Maven and little Noa, who turns one next month. The family whisked themselves abroad for some warm weather ahead of winter.

"Just back from our first family holiday as a foursome," she wrote alongside two holiday pictures. "The toddler cried when it was time to go home, leave her new best friends and give the hotel's rental bicycle back.

"Told her if she's good Father Christmas will bring her one but tried to say it in Russian, where 'to write to' and 'to pee' are quite similar, so apparently I've told her if she wants a bike for Christmas she needs to 'pee in Santa'… Hope he understands."

She added: "Ps thanks @freya_lillie_ for the gorgeous handmade outfits. We all love them. #gifted."

Fans rushed to post heartwarming messages, with one writing: "Gorgeous pics, Rachel, hope you are well." Another remarked: "They grow up fast, don't they?" A third post read: "Awww bless, I remember being gutted as a kid saying goodbye to holiday friends. Hope her 'peeing' sees a new bike from the big red guy."

Rachel shared two pictures from her family holiday

The TV presenter 36, and the professional dancer, 42, have been married since 28 June 2019. Earlier this year, Rachel spoke about her experience of the Strictly 'curse' after marrying Pasha.

During her time on the show, the TV star announced her split from her first husband Jamie Gilbert. Shortly after the series, she and Pasha confirmed they were in a relationship.

Speaking to the Sunday Times Magazine, the blonde beauty expressed her feelings about the Strictly 'curse', the idea that celebrities tend to fall in love with their professional partners, arguing that it wasn't the right term for her experience.

Rachel teased: "Are you calling my babies a curse? That's not right!" The maths whiz went on: "If you have cracks, Strictly can expose them. It gave me the distance to make the break that was going to happen anyway."

