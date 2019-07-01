Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev MARRY in secret Las Vegas wedding The pregnant Countdown star has shared the first photo of 'Mr and Mrs Kovalev'

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev have tied the knot! The Countdown star announced the happy news on Instagram, sharing a photo of the newlyweds with the caption: "Introducing the new Mr and Mrs Kovalev… we both said yes!" According to their wedding certificate, Rachel and Pasha - who are expecting their first baby together - were married in Las Vegas on Friday. "They wanted to ensure it was just the two of them and everything was kept as quiet as possible," a source told the Sun. "They did it in complete secrecy – even most of their friends and family had no idea they were going there to get married."

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev have married in a Las Vegas ceremony

Rachel's post was quickly inundated with messages of congratulations – not least from the Strictly Come Dancing family. "Woo Hoo!! Congrats you beautiful people!!" pro dancer Janette Manrara wrote, while Katya Jones added: "Congratulations!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who appeared with Rachel on the 11th series of the dance show, also reached out to the couple, writing: "CONGRATULATIONS!! That's so lovely xxx."

Rachel, 33, and Pasha, 39, started dating in 2014, after they were partnered together in the 2013 series of Strictly. Rachel announced her pregnancy in May, with a sweet Countdown-themed post on social media. Sharing a photo of herself cradling her baby bump as she posed in front of the famous letters board, which spelled out "R TINY MATE" - an anagram of the word 'maternity' – she wrote: "Pash and I have a conundrum for you. You have till December to work it out! We're over the moon excited."

MORE: Strictly struggles: stars from Kevin Clifton to Oti Mabuse bravely reveal secret struggles

The Countdown star announced her pregnancy in May

It's an exciting time for the couple; not only are they set to welcome their first child, but Pasha is set for a new chapter in his professional life. In February, the Russian dancer confirmed he was leaving Strictly after eight years on the show. "After scoring 93 perfect tens, reaching 4 finals lifting 1 glitter ball, it's time for me to find a new challenge and so I've decided to make last year my final season on Strictly," he said in a statement. "I've had five fantastic years, full of wonderful memories, thanks to the incredible partners, professionals and myriad of behind the scenes teams who all work to make Strictly the amazing production that it is. The biggest thanks go to all the members of the public who've supported me so much over the years - I look forward to seeing you on the Strictly Pro-Tour this spring, and for many future adventures to come!"

MORE: Strictly star Neil Jones reveals the change he's making to appearance

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.