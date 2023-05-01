'Shocked' Jamie Oliver inundated with support following death of friend

Jamie Oliver has expressed his shock following the death of MasterChef Australia star Jock Zonfrillo. The Scottish-Australian restaurateur died at the age of 46, and leaves behind his third wife, Lauren Fried, and his four children.

Jamie, 47, worked alongside the celebrity chef in the Australian version of MasterChef. Taking to Instagram on Monday to pay tribute, the British star confessed how much Jock will be missed.

© Getty Jock Zonfrillo has died aged 46

"I'm in total shock to wake up to the sudden death of chef Jock Zonfrillo," he wrote. "We had the best time working together for this years master chef, I can't tell how good it was to work with him!

"Jock was very generous to me with his time and spirit in the show and for that I was really grateful… Mellisa, Andy & Jock work as the most inspiring judges and mentors and each have there very own unique view and style…Jock will be so very missed…"

He added: "I can't believe I’m writing this…….Sending heart felt love and condolences to all of his family, friends and his second family the master chef team and contestants xxx. Love Jamie."

His post prompted a huge response, with one follower writing: "Myself, together with all Australians, are devastated." Another said: "Shock is indeed the emotion, thankyou for addressing that." A third person remarked: "So sad isn’t it. He was a great supporter of my business when I was just starting and every interaction I had with him was a pleasure. Such a nice person, he will be missed. RIP Jock."

A fourth message read: "Yes Jamie it is a shock. Can't believe it. He was a great addition to the show and he will be missed. My heart goes out to his family. They must be devastated. Sorry for the loss of your mate. Having lost a few friends over the years, it reminds us to check in with each other which I just did with my hubby. Take care."

Meanwhile, Gordon Ramsay also tweeted: "Saddened by the devastating news of Jock Zonfrillo's passing. I truly enjoyed the time we spent together on MasterChef in Australia. Sending all my love to Lauren and the family in this difficult time Gx."

