Jools Oliver shares touching 'memory' following vow renewal ceremony with husband Jamie Oliver

Jamie and Jools Oliver had a romantic vow renewal earlier in the month surrounded by their five children before spending some time in the dream holiday destination, the Maldives.

The couple have shared many details with their followers, but also kept some their special memories personal, and on Friday, Jools shared a sweet memory that she made with her husband. The star shared a photo, presumably taken by Jamie, riding her bike through a gorgeous forest scene. The model looked stunning in a fitted beach-dress with a frilled neck and daring cut-out sections at the back.

WATCH: Jamie and Jools Oliver share surprise announcement

In a short but sweet caption, she simply said: "A little memory," alongside a heart emoji.

She also shared another photo of her daughters Poppy, 21, Daisy, 19, and Petal, 14, all enjoying the waters, as she shared: "My girls."

DISCOVER: Jamie and Jools Oliver's five children's wedding outfits broke all the rules

In photos shared to Instagram, Jamie and Jools looked besotted as they renewed their vows in front of their children. For the special occasion, Jools donned a bohemian off-the-shoulder wedding dress complete with a gorgeous, ruffled design and a high leg slit.

The family headed to the Maldives

She wore her hair down loose with a romantic white bow in her hair and opted to accessorise with pearl drop earrings.

The couple were joined by their five children who looked overjoyed to be by their parents' side. Poppy, Daisy and Petal dazzled in white linen dresses, while sons Buddy and River twinned in white shirts and baby blue shorts to match their father.

"Morning all, me & @joolsoliver got married again! Yep After 23 years together, we thought it would be a special moment to celebrate renewing our wedding vows before the kids all start leaving the nest," Jamie gushed in his caption.

WOW: Jamie Oliver's son River showcases unexpected talent in latest video from family honeymoon

MORE: Jamie Oliver's beachside vow renewal sparks fan comments about special detail - did you spot it?

He continued: "It was really special, funny and romantic with the words in the ceremony making more sense having come this far together. It seems like a blink since the first wedding which we kept very privet apart from the paparazzi at the village church we thought it would be a happy and joyful moment to share with you all this Easter.

"We've always dreamed of going to the Maldives and it was just as you would have dreamed, simply amazing! A massive thank you to all the team at @discoversoneva for blowing our minds and making this moment so special and memorable big love guys Jamie."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.