Jamie Oliver and wife Jools spark confusion with sweet Valentine's Day post Naked Chef star Jamie Oliver and wife Jools have been together for over 30 years!

Jamie and Jools Oliver have been together for over 30 years, and the couple have changed a lot from when they first got together.

And this was made evident in their latest post, which they shared for Valentine's Day as fans were left confused by Jamie's appearance. To mark the Day of Love, Jools shared a photo of her kissing her celebrity chef husband in a sun-soaked location with a clear-blue sky and palm trees seen in the background.

WATCH: Jools Oliver shares love for husband Jamie in touching clip

Loading the player...

Jools looked magnificent in a yellow top, while Jamie rocked a tropical shirt that matched their surroundings, but with his face partially obscured and with a different hairstyle than his usual spikes, fans couldn't believe it was the Food Revolution star.

One questioned: "Is that Jamie???? Looks so different," while a second asked: "That's not Jamie is it??" and a third surprised fan wrote: "He has curly hair???!!!!"

POPULAR STORY: Jamie and Jools Oliver look so in love after baby number six comments

Others were still swept up in the romance of the moment, while some even pointed out that people's age and appearance change over time.

In fact, Jools' caption even hinted at this as she lovingly wrote: "Happy [Valentine's] day to my everything and my favourite over 30 Valentines later."

Jamie's change of appearance surprised fans

The pair's love is still so strong after three decades years, and even with five children the couple are still finding new things to do with one another, with Jools also lending her vocal skills to an audiobook recording of Jamie's children's book.

And when his wife marked her 48th birthday back in November, Jamie was on hand to deliver a sweet tribute to his beloved.

The first image on the carousel featured the mother-of-five cuddled up with her youngest, River, who was all cosy in his pyjamas. Jools rocked a casual grey T-shirt and shorts but most importantly a huge paper birthday crown.

The couple have been together for over 30 years

The special headpiece, which appears to have been created by her youngsters, said: "Mum," in multi-coloured letters and was adorned with a large rainbow as well as little multi-coloured love hearts.

READ: Jools Oliver shares moving tribute to late father - see photo

EXCLUSIVE: Jamie Oliver reveals sweet bond with his son over cooking

Other snaps saw Jools posing with her lookalike daughters as well as romantic snaps alongside her husband.

Captioning the photos, Jamie penned: "Happy birthday Jools!!! Wooooop woop love you honey now come get your present it’s waiting for you in the kitchen come on girl x x x x x x."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.