Alex Jones inundated with support after marking major milestone

Alex Jones had reason to smile this week as the popular presenter marked a milestone moment that she hailed as a "lifetime ambition".

The star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos of herself on popular gameshow Catchphrase alongside its host Stephen Mulhern and her celebrity co-contestants, Strictly's Tyler West and Kaiser Chiefs singer Ricky Wilson. Alex looked incredibly fashionable for her gameshow outing as she styled out a figure-hugging yellow dress that embodied her sunny personality.

Her enchanting ensemble featured ruffled shoulders while her luscious brunette locks stretched down to her shoulders and she wore a bold red lipstick that made her stand out from the crowd.

In her caption, the mum-of-three enthused: "Lifetime ambition fulfilled! Loved #Catchphrase since I was little and without giving the game away…I'll say it was MUCH harder than it looks on telly!

Fans were quick to offer their support to Alex, as one wrote: "I bet it was so much harder being there hope you raised lots of money for your charity," and a second posted: "Amazing, can't wait to watch!"

A third commented: "Excited much! Love the Show since Stephen started presenting, must admit Autumn is a blooming Long way off Alex," and a fourth added: "You look beautiful Alex."

Three people who will be looking forward to Alex's appearance on the show are her three children, who will no doubt crowd around the television later in the year to watch their mum in action.

The family recently marked a milestone moment together as last month she shared that her youngest son, Kit, three, was now able to ride a bike without stabilisers.

The presenter took to Instagram to share a sweet clip of her young son riding his bike in a park alongside his older brother, Teddy, six. The pair rode on brightly-coloured bikes as they enjoyed their trip to the park and cycled on nearby paths.

Alex is a doting mum to her three children

In her caption, Alex shared her hopes that this might lead to family bike rides when the weather improved, explaining: "Can't wait for the weather to get better again so that we can do more bike rides as a family."

Especially now that Kit has learnt to ride too. Lots of you asked which bike he rides and it's a @squishbikes one. The boys love them because they're really light with no clunky parts and easier for us grown ups to carry if they get fed up."

She also shared a photo of the bikes resting against a bench on her Instagram Stories, before revealing the family had enjoyed an outing to watch Frozen: The Musical.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.