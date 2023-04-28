Alex Jones turns hearts in daring trousers and low V top

Alex Jones knows how to up the ante when is comes to her fashion and on Thursday, she did just that when she stepped out in her latest ensemble.

The 46-year-old took to her Instagram Stories with a candid selfie, sporting the most fabulous pair of vibrant orange trousers and a gorgeous blouse that featured puffed sleeves, a 'Peter Pan' collar and a dramatic low V neckline.

Captioning the photo, she penned: "Tonight. Shirt @sandoparis and trousers @me_amem. PS. Reunion hotel is on @bbctwo NOW and it's a goodie." Alex wore her fabulous brunette strands in soft waves for the photo, perfectly complimenting her spring look.

She added subtle silver hoop earrings which matched her silver watch worn on her right wrist. The way the star held her phone for the mirror selfie also captured her perfect pale pink manicured nails.

Alex always looks so stylish

As for makeup, Alex opted for dark eyeliner, brushes of rosy blushes and subtle pink lipstick - a winning combination!

As well as being a TV sensation, Alex is also an adoring mother to her three children, Teddy, five, Kit, three, and Annie, one. Although she and her husband, Charlie Thomson, like to keep their children out of the public eye, on occasion, Alex will share a glimpse of her little ones on social media.

© Instagram Kit recently learned how to ride his bike

The latest adorable update came earlier this month when she revealed her youngest son had learned how to ride a bike.

Taking to her Instagram account with a heartfelt video, the presenter filmed Kit alongside his elder brother as they rode on brightly-coloured bikes during a trip to the part.

The star dotes on her three children

In the caption, Alex shared that she hopes this will lead to family bike rides when the weather improves, explaining: "Can't wait for the weather to get better again so that we can do more bike rides as a family."

"Especially now that Kit has learnt to ride too. Lots of you asked which bike he rides and it's a @squishbikes one. The boys love them because they're really light with no clunky parts and easier for us grown ups to carry if they get fed up."

She also shared a photo of the bikes resting against a bench on her Instagram Stories, before revealing the family had enjoyed an outing to watch Frozen: The Musical.

