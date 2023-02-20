Alex Jones shares rare family photo with all 3 children - and baby daughter Annie looks so sweet! The One Show presenter is married to Charlie Thomson

Alex Jones appears to be making the most of the half-term break, and on Sunday the TV star shared a rare photo alongside her husband Charlie and their three adorable children.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the television presenter, 45, posted a heartwarming family photo from their latest day trip. In the snapshot, Alex could be seen flashing a huge smile as she posed in front of a castle with husband Charlie, Teddy, five, Kit three and baby Annie, one.

Embracing the spring weather, little Annie looked so adorable in a butter-yellow dress and a vibrant royal blue puffer coat. Alex's youngest melted hearts as she sweetly gazed up at her siblings, all whilst holding hands with her brother, Teddy.

Captioning her photo, Alex penned: "We took them back to where it all started," followed by a bright red heart emoji.

The presenter was all smiles

And last week, Alex and her family paid a special visit to Amgueddfa Cymru, otherwise known as the Museum of Wales.

Alex welcomed Annie in 2021

Alongside a montage of insightful snapshots, the mum-of-three shared: "It might have been a cloudy old day but today I took the children to somewhere I loved going as a child and we had a great time. If you haven't been…go!!! So much to see. Such a unique experience!"

Alex's sweet family update comes after the star opened up about her husband's mental health difficulties in a candid and emotional interview for Elizabeth Day's podcast, How to Fail.

Alex and Charlie tied the knot in 2015

Touching on his battle with Lyme Disease and viral meningitis, Alex explained: "It's my husband's own story to tell, so I won't go into detail, but he suffers with his mental health and we've just been through a really bad period where he had Lyme Disease and then he had viral meningitis,"

"Lots of things happened recently. Charlie's super fun, but he became a shadow of himself. He was so ill, he really went downhill fast mentally. And again I found myself at a loss thinking, 'Oh my God, I don't know what to do here.' We all talk a good game, but do we actually know how to help people?"

